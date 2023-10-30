© 2023 WVAS
Historic church gets new pastor

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published October 30, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT

A new pastor has been named at the Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church, where civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., once served.

Montgomery native, Rev. Dr. Allen J. Sims Sr. is the new senior pastor.

Sims, a licensed social worker and adjunct professor at Selma University’s Ministry Training Institute will preach his inaugural sermon on November 5th at 10:30 a.m.

For more than 30 years, Sims has pastored churches in Abbeville, Marion and in Montgomery.

He and his wife Marcella Sims have four children and six grandchildren.

Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church was founded in 1877 and is recognized as a national landmark.

Sims replaces Rev. Cromwell Handy, who recently established his own church.
Melanie Hogan
