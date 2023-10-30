15 y/o arrested in deadly shooting

A 15-year-old girl is now a suspect in the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in Montgomery.

MPD and Fire Medics report the shooting took place on Tuesday around 10:50 a.m. in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road.

The 16-year-old boy died yesterday.

MPD charged the 15-year-old girl with one count of Attempted Murder and Capital Murder.

She was quickly identified as a suspect, taken into custody, and then placed in the Montgomery County Youth Detention Facility.

This investigation is ongoing.