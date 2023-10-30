© 2023 WVAS
15 y/o arrested in deadly shooting

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published October 30, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT

A 15-year-old girl is now a suspect in the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in Montgomery.

MPD and Fire Medics report the shooting took place on Tuesday around 10:50 a.m. in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road.

The 16-year-old boy died yesterday.

MPD charged the 15-year-old girl with one count of Attempted Murder and Capital Murder.

She was quickly identified as a suspect, taken into custody, and then placed in the Montgomery County Youth Detention Facility.

This investigation is ongoing.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
