© 2023 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month!

Montgomery man sentenced for sex trafficking a minor

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published October 25, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT

A Montgomery man will serve prison time for sex trafficking a minor. A federal judge sentenced 37-year-old Karnival McGhee to 125 months in prison. McGhee entered a guilty plea to the charge of sex trafficking a minor during Monday’s sentencing hearing.

Details in his plea agreement states in December 2021, McGhee was in contact with a child under the age of 16 for several days both in person and through social media – assisted the minor to engage in sexual acts with others for money.

As part of the sentencing, McGhee will serve five years of supervised release following the prison term.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan