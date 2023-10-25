Montgomery man sentenced for sex trafficking a minor

A Montgomery man will serve prison time for sex trafficking a minor. A federal judge sentenced 37-year-old Karnival McGhee to 125 months in prison. McGhee entered a guilty plea to the charge of sex trafficking a minor during Monday’s sentencing hearing.

Details in his plea agreement states in December 2021, McGhee was in contact with a child under the age of 16 for several days both in person and through social media – assisted the minor to engage in sexual acts with others for money.

As part of the sentencing, McGhee will serve five years of supervised release following the prison term.