© 2023 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month!

Breast Cancer Awareness Event hosted in Wetumpka

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published October 25, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT

Events and activities surrounding Breast Cancer Awareness packed the weekend in the River Region. Pink Pizazz, Incorporated is an annual event celebrating the life of Renee Brown who was a four-time breast cancer survivor.

Her daughter, D’Shanty Marshall also known as the “Songbird” founded the Pink Pizazz in her honor.

Vendors from across Alabama and Georgia were present, including mental health expert Kim Wilson said she was inspired and empowered by the event.

About 40 breast cancer survivors were honored with presentations, gifts, a live band, dancing and dinner; it took place in Wetumpka Civic Center on Sunday.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan