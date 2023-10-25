Breast Cancer Awareness Event hosted in Wetumpka

Events and activities surrounding Breast Cancer Awareness packed the weekend in the River Region. Pink Pizazz, Incorporated is an annual event celebrating the life of Renee Brown who was a four-time breast cancer survivor.

Her daughter, D’Shanty Marshall also known as the “Songbird” founded the Pink Pizazz in her honor.

Vendors from across Alabama and Georgia were present, including mental health expert Kim Wilson said she was inspired and empowered by the event.

About 40 breast cancer survivors were honored with presentations, gifts, a live band, dancing and dinner; it took place in Wetumpka Civic Center on Sunday.