Two individuals in custody for contraband

Two trespassers are behind bars after being arrested on Wednesday.

Reports say the duo were arrested at Limestone Correctional Facility after agents say they saw a suspicious vehicle on state property.

A traffic stop was conducted and a K-9 unit conducted a sweep of the vehicle and found a gun and six packages wrapped in black tape.

Melvin Hayes and MJ Enskat were arrested and taken into custody.

They were charged with Possession of Marijuana II and Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Pistol.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges may be pending.

The Kilby Correctional Facility's former correctional Security Guard Laquetta Harris was arrested on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 and charged with use of position for personal gain.

She had resigned her position with the ADOC and turned herself in to the Montgomery County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges may be pending.