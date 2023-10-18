Police search for missing man in Opelika

Police are searching for a missing man in Opelika. Authorities are searching for

45-year-old Ricky Montel Johnson.

Johnson was last seen leaving his residence on October 12, 2023 in a 2010, gray Nissan Altima.

He is described as a black male standing around 5’9” and weighing about 175 lbs. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, and khaki shorts, and his hair is in short twists.

He also has a tattoo with “1978” on his wrist.

Investigators say Johnson may be experiencing cognitive issues that could affect his safety.

Authorities are asking anyone who may see Johnson to immediately notify law enforcement.