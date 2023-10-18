© 2023 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month!

Police search for missing man in Opelika

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published October 18, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT

Police are searching for a missing man in Opelika. Authorities are searching for

45-year-old Ricky Montel Johnson.

Johnson was last seen leaving his residence on October 12, 2023 in a 2010, gray Nissan Altima.

He is described as a black male standing around 5’9” and weighing about 175 lbs. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, and khaki shorts, and his hair is in short twists.

He also has a tattoo with “1978” on his wrist.

Investigators say Johnson may be experiencing cognitive issues that could affect his safety.

Authorities are asking anyone who may see Johnson to immediately notify law enforcement.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan