© 2023 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month!

Newborn baby found in dumpster

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published October 18, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT

Decatur police are investigating the body of a newborn baby found in a dumpster.

Authorities report officials responded around 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023 to the Wally World Mini Mart, located at 2505 Point Mallard Drive SE after receiving information about the possibility of human remains.

Police found the newborn in the dumpster, the baby was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for an autopsy to determine the cause of death

Police say this is an active criminal investigation.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan