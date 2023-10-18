Newborn baby found in dumpster

Decatur police are investigating the body of a newborn baby found in a dumpster.

Authorities report officials responded around 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023 to the Wally World Mini Mart, located at 2505 Point Mallard Drive SE after receiving information about the possibility of human remains.

Police found the newborn in the dumpster, the baby was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for an autopsy to determine the cause of death

Police say this is an active criminal investigation.