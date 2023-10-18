© 2023 WVAS
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month!

Man pleads guilty to 2005 murder of Natalee Holloway

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published October 18, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT

Natalee Holloway was beaten to death on a beach in Aruba; her body pushed out to sea after refusing the advances of the chief suspect in the 2005 killing.

Joran van der Sloot admitted to the murder before pleading guilty Wednesday to extorting money from the missing teen’s mother.

Beth Holloway Natalee’s mother told reporters “As far as I’m concerned, it’s over,” Joran van der Sloot is no longer the suspect in my daughter’s murder. He is a killer.”

36-year-old Van der Sloot, pleaded guilty to the extortion and fraud charges in exchange for a 20-year sentence.

The prison term will run concurrently with a 28-year sentence he's serving in Peru for killing Stephany Flores in 2010.

Melanie Hogan
