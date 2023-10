The Junior League of Montgomery will host its 35th annual Holiday Market starting on Thursday at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex.

The hours will be from 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

On Saturday the times will be from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Admission is ten dollars.

Organizers say more than 100 vendors will be participating.

Proceeds from the holiday market will benefit the River Region.