Elderly man found dead in Montgomery

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published October 17, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT

Montgomery Police are conducting a Homicide Investigation following the death of a 62-year-old man.

On Saturday, October 14, 2023, at about 5:21 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 200 block of West Patton Avenue in reference to a subject shot.

62-year-old Andrew Smith was found with a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced at the scene.

MPD charged 58-year-old Anthony Jones with murder. Jones was quickly identified as a suspect, taken into custody at the scene and then placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
