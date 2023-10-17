Elderly man found dead in Montgomery

Montgomery Police are conducting a Homicide Investigation following the death of a 62-year-old man.

On Saturday, October 14, 2023, at about 5:21 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 200 block of West Patton Avenue in reference to a subject shot.

62-year-old Andrew Smith was found with a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced at the scene.

MPD charged 58-year-old Anthony Jones with murder. Jones was quickly identified as a suspect, taken into custody at the scene and then placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.