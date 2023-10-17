© 2023 WVAS
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month!

City to host Fraud Summit

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published October 17, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT

The 2023 Fraud Summit will take place on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 in Montgomery.

The event is open to the public and will cover topics like the grandparent scams, online shopping scams and apartment scams.

The event is sponsored in part by the City of Montgomery and the Better Business Bureau; Linda Wool, the city’s long range planner who says valuable information will be shared to help you protect your property.

The summit will take place on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at the Montgomery Museum of Art at 5:30 p.m. You may RSVP at 334-625-2066.

AARP and the Alabama Securities Commission are also sponsors.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
