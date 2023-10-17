City to host Fraud Summit

The 2023 Fraud Summit will take place on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 in Montgomery.

The event is open to the public and will cover topics like the grandparent scams, online shopping scams and apartment scams.

The event is sponsored in part by the City of Montgomery and the Better Business Bureau; Linda Wool, the city’s long range planner who says valuable information will be shared to help you protect your property.

The summit will take place on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at the Montgomery Museum of Art at 5:30 p.m. You may RSVP at 334-625-2066.

AARP and the Alabama Securities Commission are also sponsors.