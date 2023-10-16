NAACP protests Sen. Tuberville

Area chapters of the NAACP in Alabama hosted a press conference Thursday morning in Montgomery to protest the delay of military promotions set forth by US Senator Tommy Tuberville.

Among the speakers was Norma Sanders, a military wife and NAACP representative from the Lee County Branch. Also in attendance, Alabama State University Student and NAACP campus president Tyrun Moore, who says when young people stand up the world takes notice.

The Alabama NAACP also advocates for inclusivity, equality and justice.

