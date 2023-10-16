© 2023 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month!

NAACP protests Sen. Tuberville

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published October 16, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT
Senator Tommy Tuberville (Official U.S. Senate photo by Rebecca Hammel)
U.S. Senate Photographic Services; Rebecca Hammel/U.S. Senate Photographic Services, Rebecca Hammel
Senator Tommy Tuberville (Official U.S. Senate photo by Rebecca Hammel)

Area chapters of the NAACP in Alabama hosted a press conference Thursday morning in Montgomery to protest the delay of military promotions set forth by US Senator Tommy Tuberville.

Among the speakers was Norma Sanders, a military wife and NAACP representative from the Lee County Branch. Also in attendance, Alabama State University Student and NAACP campus president Tyrun Moore, who says when young people stand up the world takes notice.

The Alabama NAACP also advocates for inclusivity, equality and justice.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan