October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month!

Montgomery twins honored at White House

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published October 16, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT

Montomery twins Brooke and Breanna Bennett's push to help give menstrual products to girls in Alabama led them to start an organization to end “period poverty”. The sisters helped lobby for a state law passed earlier this year to provide sanitary pads and other menstrual products to students. Wednesday, the 16-year-olds were among a group of young women recognized at the White House by first lady Jill Biden. The twins are now working on getting Congress to pass a federal law.

The 15 young women were honored at the White House's first “Girls Leading Change” event on International Day of the Girl.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
