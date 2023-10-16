Montgomery twins honored at White House

Montomery twins Brooke and Breanna Bennett's push to help give menstrual products to girls in Alabama led them to start an organization to end “period poverty”. The sisters helped lobby for a state law passed earlier this year to provide sanitary pads and other menstrual products to students. Wednesday, the 16-year-olds were among a group of young women recognized at the White House by first lady Jill Biden. The twins are now working on getting Congress to pass a federal law.

The 15 young women were honored at the White House's first “Girls Leading Change” event on International Day of the Girl.