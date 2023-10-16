Missing persons case turns into death investigation

A missing person case in Bullock County is now a death investigation.

Officials report on October 9, 2023 a missing elderly person alert was issued for 77-year-old Eddie Lee Thomas.

Thomas was last seen by family on Saturday afternoon in Spring Hill, Alabama on October 7, 2023. Investigators say on Oct.11, 2023 they found the body of Thomas on County Road 89 in Bullock County.

The cause of death has not been determined at this time.

The Thomas family and investigators are asking anyone with information to please come forward and immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.