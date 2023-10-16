© 2023 WVAS
Missing persons case turns into death investigation

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published October 16, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT

A missing person case in Bullock County is now a death investigation.

Officials report on October 9, 2023 a missing elderly person alert was issued for 77-year-old Eddie Lee Thomas.

Thomas was last seen by family on Saturday afternoon in Spring Hill, Alabama on October 7, 2023. Investigators say on Oct.11, 2023 they found the body of Thomas on County Road 89 in Bullock County.

The cause of death has not been determined at this time.

The Thomas family and investigators are asking anyone with information to please come forward and immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
