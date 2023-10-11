The Night of the Skating Dead event

The Night of the Skating Dead featuring the Montgomery Roller Derby and the Tallahassee Roller Derby will take place on Saturday, October 14th at 5 p.m.

This family friendly event is open to the public and will be held at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.

Tickets are $15 at the door ($10 for military with ID). There is no cost for children ages 5 and under.

Montgomery Roller Derby is a skater-operated, non-profit athletic organization of women, men and volunteers.