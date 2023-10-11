© 2023 WVAS
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month!

The Night of the Skating Dead event

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published October 11, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT

The Night of the Skating Dead  featuring the Montgomery Roller Derby and the Tallahassee Roller Derby will take place on Saturday, October 14th at 5 p.m.

This family friendly event is open to the public and will be held at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.

Tickets are $15 at the door ($10 for military with ID). There is no cost for children ages 5 and under.

Montgomery Roller Derby is a skater-operated, non-profit athletic organization of women, men and volunteers.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
