Israeli military update

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published October 11, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT

Israel’s military ordered a complete siege on the Gaza Strip on Monday, halting deliveries of food, fuel and supplies to its 2.3 million people as it pounded the Hamas-ruled territory with waves of airstrikes in retaliation for the militants’ bloody weekend incursion.

In Alabama, the Jewish Federation in Montgomery director, Phillip Ensler says the Jewish community in Alabama has been on edge since receiving bomb threats a few weeks earlier.

Ensler says there was at least one report of a bomb threat in the local area. Alabama politicians have been showing support for Israel, Ensler says the support is appreciated.

