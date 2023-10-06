© 2023 WVAS
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month!

Judge rules on birth centers in Alabama

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published October 6, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT

A judge ruled Alabama cannot shut down freestanding birth centers that meet certain standards, siding with midwives and doctors who challenged what they described as Alabama’s de facto ban on the facilities.

Montgomery Circuit Court Judge Greg Griffin recently issued a preliminary injunction preventing the Alabama Department of Public Health from refusing to license the centers as long as they demonstrate compliance with standards established by the American Association of Birth Centers.

The centers are where babies are delivered via the midwifery care model.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
