Judge rules on birth centers in Alabama

A judge ruled Alabama cannot shut down freestanding birth centers that meet certain standards, siding with midwives and doctors who challenged what they described as Alabama’s de facto ban on the facilities.

Montgomery Circuit Court Judge Greg Griffin recently issued a preliminary injunction preventing the Alabama Department of Public Health from refusing to license the centers as long as they demonstrate compliance with standards established by the American Association of Birth Centers.

The centers are where babies are delivered via the midwifery care model.