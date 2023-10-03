© 2023 WVAS
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month!

Victim in house fire identified

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published October 3, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT

Montgomery Police have identified the body of a woman found in a house fire last Sunday morning.

The fire investigation has now turned into a homicide investigation.

Reports show MPD and Fire Medics responded on Sunday, September 24, 2023 about 5:30 a.m. to the 3500 block of Fairground Road.

Police identified the victim as 39-year-old Jacqueline Best. Her body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy which revealed a fatal gunshot wound.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide investigation to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
