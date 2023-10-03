Victim in house fire identified

Montgomery Police have identified the body of a woman found in a house fire last Sunday morning.

The fire investigation has now turned into a homicide investigation.

Reports show MPD and Fire Medics responded on Sunday, September 24, 2023 about 5:30 a.m. to the 3500 block of Fairground Road.

Police identified the victim as 39-year-old Jacqueline Best. Her body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy which revealed a fatal gunshot wound.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide investigation to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.