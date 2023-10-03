Update on Alabama super prison

The cost of a new Alabama super-size prison now under construction ballooned to more than $1 billion, complicating the state's plans to build two of the behemoth facilities.

The Alabama Corrections Institution Finance Authority approved a final price Tuesday of $1.08 billion for the prison now under construction in Elmore County.

The cost will devour most of the $1.25 billion lawmakers in 2021 initially agreed to spend to build two prisons each housing 4,000 inmates.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a statement blaming inflation for the price escalation but said the facility is needed.