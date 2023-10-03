Rep. John Rogers indicted on federal charges

State Rep. John Rogers, a longtime member of the Alabama House of Representatives, has been indicted on charges of trying to obstruct a federal investigation into the possible misuse of state grant money, according to federal prosecutors.

The indictment accuses the 82-year-old Rogers and his assistant of offering additional grant money as a bribe to persuade a person to give false information to federal agents.

The agents were investigating possible kickbacks that prosecutors said were paid to Rogers' assistant.

Rogers is charged with two counts of obstruction of justice.

His assistant Varrie Johnson Kindall is charged with conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, money laundering, obstruction of justice and tax charges. Prosecutors first announced charges against Kindall last month.

Rogers wrote in a text to The Associated Press., “I'm pretty confident that I'm going to be cleared. Looking forward to my day in court.”

Rogers has served in the Alabama House of Representatives since 1982.

He is the second lawmaker arrested in connection with the investigation.