© 2023 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month!

Rep. John Rogers indicted on federal charges

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published October 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT

State Rep. John Rogers, a longtime member of the Alabama House of Representatives, has been indicted on charges of trying to obstruct a federal investigation into the possible misuse of state grant money, according to federal prosecutors.

The indictment accuses the 82-year-old Rogers and his assistant of offering additional grant money as a bribe to persuade a person to give false information to federal agents.

The agents were investigating possible kickbacks that prosecutors said were paid to Rogers' assistant.

Rogers is charged with two counts of obstruction of justice.

His assistant Varrie Johnson Kindall is charged with conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, money laundering, obstruction of justice and tax charges. Prosecutors first announced charges against Kindall last month.

Rogers wrote in a text to The Associated Press., “I'm pretty confident that I'm going to be cleared. Looking forward to my day in court.”

Rogers has served in the Alabama House of Representatives since 1982.

He is the second lawmaker arrested in connection with the investigation.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan