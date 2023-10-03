Construction of new Alabama Statehouse to begin

© 2023 WVAS
WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published October 3, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT
Montgomery, Alabama, USA with the State Capitol at dawn.
Alabama lawmakers voted Tuesday to move forward with the construction of a new Statehouse.

The proposed building would be sold or leased to the Alabama Legislature and will be located near the existing Statehouse.

The Alabama Legislative Council supported an agreement with the Retirement Systems of Alabama. The council chairman says lawmakers do not yet know an estimated cost but it will become available in the design phase.

Lawmakers will be able pull out of the construction agreement if they decide the price tag is too high.

