An official says Rapper Two Chains is scheduled to be on the campus of Alabama State University the week of Homecoming, October 2, 2023-Oct. 6, 2023.

Mya Tavel, Director of Rock the Bells who will be directing the music video. Tavel says the Mighty Marching Hornets Band, ASU Theatre students, dancers, a student DJ, and a student artist will be performing alongside Two Chains.

More information on Rockthebells.com