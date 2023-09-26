© 2023 WVAS
Fugitive wanted for multiple charges

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published September 26, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT

Montgomery County Sheriff’s officials are looking for fugitive 34-year-old Darryl Timmons.

Timmons is wanted for theft of property 1st degree, vehicle burglary, and several other related charges.

He is also accused of stealing roofing shingles, breaking into a vehicle and breaking into several businesses.

Timmons is described as a black male, 5’10”, weighing about 150 lbs.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward.

If you have any information, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our at 334-215-STOP (7867).

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
