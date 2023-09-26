Fugitive wanted for multiple charges

Montgomery County Sheriff’s officials are looking for fugitive 34-year-old Darryl Timmons.

Timmons is wanted for theft of property 1st degree, vehicle burglary, and several other related charges.

He is also accused of stealing roofing shingles, breaking into a vehicle and breaking into several businesses.

Timmons is described as a black male, 5’10”, weighing about 150 lbs.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward.

If you have any information, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our at 334-215-STOP (7867).