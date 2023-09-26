Cyclist dies from injuries after being hit by truck

A cyclist in Prattville has died from his injuries after being hit by a truck nearly three weeks ago according to law enforcement.

Police Chief Mark Thompson said police and fire units responded to the area of Washington Ferry and Old Selma Highway on September 10th there, finding the victim and the driver, both Prattville residents.

The victim was eventually transferred to UAB Hospital in Birmingham in life-threatening condition.

Thompson says in part “All facts from the investigation will be presented to a Grand Jury as is standard procedure with the Prattville Police Department with any deaths of this nature.”