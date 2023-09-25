Women in Training 4th Annual 5K Run

© 2023 WVAS
WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published September 25, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT

The Women In Training, Inc. will be hosting its 4th Annual WIT 5K Run/Walk: Empowering Girls to Change the World. The race will cover several historic places in Montgomery.

This year’s spokesperson is television personality, Tonya Terry, who says this event is designed to bring communities together. Registration is 30 dollars.

WIT is the brainchild of twin sisters, Bree and Brooke Bennett, it’s a nonprofit organization that provides WIT-KITS of menstrual, hygiene and dental products to underserved girls and nonbinary youth.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
