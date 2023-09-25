Women in Training 4th Annual 5K Run

The Women In Training, Inc. will be hosting its 4th Annual WIT 5K Run/Walk: Empowering Girls to Change the World. The race will cover several historic places in Montgomery.

This year’s spokesperson is television personality, Tonya Terry, who says this event is designed to bring communities together. Registration is 30 dollars.

WIT is the brainchild of twin sisters, Bree and Brooke Bennett, it’s a nonprofit organization that provides WIT-KITS of menstrual, hygiene and dental products to underserved girls and nonbinary youth.