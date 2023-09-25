© 2023 WVAS
Tuskegee man wanted for murder in Tallassee

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published September 25, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT

A 31-year-old Tuskegee man is wanted for murder in Tallassee.

Police are searching for Robdarius Ronkevious Smith, also known as "Rah Rah." He is accused of using an AR-15-style firearm in the fatal shooting. It took place on Sept. 20th in the 100 block of Washington Street in Tallassee, AL.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

Smith is described as a black male, standing 6’2”, weighing around 150 lbs. Investigators say he may be armed and is possibly using illegal narcotics.

Smith is known to frequent the area of Auburn Street in Tuskegee, AL.

A cash reward of $1,000.00 is being offered for information leading to the location and arrest of Smith.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
