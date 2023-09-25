Tuskegee man wanted for murder in Tallassee

A 31-year-old Tuskegee man is wanted for murder in Tallassee.

Police are searching for Robdarius Ronkevious Smith, also known as "Rah Rah." He is accused of using an AR-15-style firearm in the fatal shooting. It took place on Sept. 20th in the 100 block of Washington Street in Tallassee, AL.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

Smith is described as a black male, standing 6’2”, weighing around 150 lbs. Investigators say he may be armed and is possibly using illegal narcotics.

Smith is known to frequent the area of Auburn Street in Tuskegee, AL.

A cash reward of $1,000.00 is being offered for information leading to the location and arrest of Smith.