Starting on Monday, September 25, 2023 the Alabama Department of Transportation will have intermittent daytime lane closures on Northern Boulevard from Interstate 65 to U.S. Highway 231.

The daytime lane closures will be limited to 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and nighttime lane closures are limited to 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. You can expect delays.

The resurfacing project began in June 2023 and is expected to be completed in Spring 2024.