Montgomery man charged with multiple counts including murder

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published September 21, 2023 at 8:22 PM EDT

A 20-year-old Montgomery man is charged with murder. Police charged Deandre Lucas with murder. He was identified in the September 13th shooting death of 21-year-old Ethan McCall.

Lucas is currently in the Montgomery County Detention Facility for the following unrelated charges; five counts of Attempted Murder, Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle, first degree Assault, and first degree Robbery.

He will remain in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under no bond.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
