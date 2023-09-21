Montgomery man charged with multiple counts including murder

A 20-year-old Montgomery man is charged with murder. Police charged Deandre Lucas with murder. He was identified in the September 13th shooting death of 21-year-old Ethan McCall.

Lucas is currently in the Montgomery County Detention Facility for the following unrelated charges; five counts of Attempted Murder, Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle, first degree Assault, and first degree Robbery.

He will remain in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under no bond.