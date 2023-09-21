© 2023 WVAS
Man reported missing in Madison

Man reported missing in Madison

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published September 21, 2023 at 8:09 PM EDT

Madison Police need your help in locating Marcus Sirran Kidd. The 31-year-old black male may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement.

Kidd was last seen on September 12, 2023 around 6:30 a.m. in the area of Brockton Drive in Madison, AL.

Kidd was last seen wearing a blue and green plaid shirt, green jogging pants, brown Polo front zip boots, and a brown Michael Kors backpack.

If you have any information, please contact the Madison Police Department at (256) 722-7190 or call 911.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
