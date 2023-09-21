Man reported missing in Madison

Madison Police need your help in locating Marcus Sirran Kidd. The 31-year-old black male may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement.

Kidd was last seen on September 12, 2023 around 6:30 a.m. in the area of Brockton Drive in Madison, AL.

Kidd was last seen wearing a blue and green plaid shirt, green jogging pants, brown Polo front zip boots, and a brown Michael Kors backpack.

If you have any information, please contact the Madison Police Department at (256) 722-7190 or call 911.