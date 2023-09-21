© 2023 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
September is National Preparedness Month!

Fugitive captured after one month on the run

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published September 21, 2023 at 8:05 PM EDT

A Montgomery fugitive is back behind bars Wednesday. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office notified Central Alabama CrimeStoppers 30-year-old Corrick Barnett is in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Barnett had been on the run for a little more than a month, he was first reported missing on August 3, 2023. He was arrested on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

Barnett was originally wanted for multiple outstanding felony drug charges and a gun charge.

Court documents show Barnett was unlawfully in possession of a firearm after being convicted of felony and criminal charges.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan