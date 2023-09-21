Fugitive captured after one month on the run
A Montgomery fugitive is back behind bars Wednesday. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office notified Central Alabama CrimeStoppers 30-year-old Corrick Barnett is in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
Barnett had been on the run for a little more than a month, he was first reported missing on August 3, 2023. He was arrested on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.
Barnett was originally wanted for multiple outstanding felony drug charges and a gun charge.
Court documents show Barnett was unlawfully in possession of a firearm after being convicted of felony and criminal charges.