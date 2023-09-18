Library book lists for students

© 2023 WVAS
WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published September 18, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT

The Alabama Public Library Service has voted to create a list of books that parents might consider inappropriate for children and teenagers.

The list will be compiled from submissions from the public and posted to the Library Service website and distributed to libraries, news outlets reported.

The proposal, approved Wednesday, was sponsored by Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl, who is a member of the library board.

Wahl told The Associated Press the list is meant to be a resource for librarians and parents.

The board is seeking an opinion from the Alabama attorney general's office on the scope of their authority.

Lauren Boone with Read Freely Alabama told WSFA the proposal is about censorship, not protecting children.

Melanie Hogan
