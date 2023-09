Officials in Goodwater are searching for 37-year-old Courtney Hall.

Hall was last seen in Goodwater on September 4,2023, wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and a black cap with a Chicago Bulls logo. He is also said to be carrying a backpack.

Hall is described as a black male, 5′2″, weighing approximately 118 lbs.

If anyone has information regarding Hall’s disappearance, contact the Goodwater Police Department.