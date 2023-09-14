August shooting turns into homicide investigation

An August shooting has turned into a homicide investigation following the death of 21-year-old Montgomery man.

Authorities report 21-year-old Ethan McCall was shot on Tuesday, August 8th around 5:10 p.m. along with two other victims in the 3300 block of Fairground Road.

McCall died Wednesday.

No word on the other two victims who suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds during the incident.

If you have any information you are asked to please call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.