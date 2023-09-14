© 2023 WVAS
August shooting turns into homicide investigation

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published September 14, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT

An August shooting has turned into a homicide investigation following the death of 21-year-old Montgomery man.

Authorities report 21-year-old Ethan McCall was shot on Tuesday, August 8th around 5:10 p.m. along with two other victims in the 3300 block of Fairground Road.

McCall died Wednesday.

No word on the other two victims who suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds during the incident.

If you have any information you are asked to please call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
