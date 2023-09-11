Murder suicide in Cullman county

An Alabama sheriff's deputy shot and killed another office employee he had been dating and then killed himself according to authorities.

The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting took place on Thursday in Orange Beach.

Authorities say Deputy Kenneth Boone drew a weapon and killed Lexi White, before turning the gun on himself.

The Cullman Times reported White was a dispatch supervisor at the sheriff's office. The sheriff’s office said the two were in a “dating relationship.”

The Orange Beach Police Department is continuing to investigate the deaths.