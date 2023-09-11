© 2023 WVAS
September is National Preparedness Month!
WVAS Local

Murder suicide in Cullman county

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published September 11, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT

An Alabama sheriff's deputy shot and killed another office employee he had been dating and then killed himself according to authorities.

The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting took place on Thursday in Orange Beach.

Authorities say Deputy Kenneth Boone drew a weapon and killed Lexi White, before turning the gun on himself.

The Cullman Times reported White was a dispatch supervisor at the sheriff's office. The sheriff’s office said the two were in a “dating relationship.”

The Orange Beach Police Department is continuing to investigate the deaths.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
