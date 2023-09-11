© 2023 WVAS
WVAS Local

Date set for Alabama House District 10 Special Election

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published September 11, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT
Jupiterimages/Getty Images
/
Photos.com

Governor Kay Ivey has set special election dates for Alabama House District 10.

David Cole resigned on August 30th and signed a plea agreement providing he knowingly voted at a polling place where he was not authorized to vote.

Governor Ivey set the special primary election for Tuesday, December 12, 2023; the special primary runoff, if necessary, for Tuesday, January 9, 2024; and the special general election for Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

The deadline for qualifying with major political parties will be Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at 5:00 p.m.

The deadline for all independent candidates and/or minor parties is Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at 5:00 p.m.

House District 10 represents a portion of Madison County.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
