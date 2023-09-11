Date set for Alabama House District 10 Special Election

Governor Kay Ivey has set special election dates for Alabama House District 10.

David Cole resigned on August 30th and signed a plea agreement providing he knowingly voted at a polling place where he was not authorized to vote.

Governor Ivey set the special primary election for Tuesday, December 12, 2023; the special primary runoff, if necessary, for Tuesday, January 9, 2024; and the special general election for Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

The deadline for qualifying with major political parties will be Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at 5:00 p.m.

The deadline for all independent candidates and/or minor parties is Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at 5:00 p.m.

House District 10 represents a portion of Madison County.