ALEA investigates high speed chase

The Alabama Law enforcement Agency is investigating a high speed chase that eventually landed two people in the hospital with injuries.

Authorities report around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, a Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a pick-up truck for speeding on U.S. Highway 331; the driver gave chase crossing into Montgomery County.

Officials report the truck crashed injuring both the driver and the passenger.

There is no word on their injuries or the names of either individual.

ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.