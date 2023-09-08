© 2023 WVAS
WVAS Local

ALEA investigates high speed chase

By Melanie Hogan
Published September 8, 2023

The Alabama Law enforcement Agency is investigating a high speed chase that eventually landed two people in the hospital with injuries.

Authorities report around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, a Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a pick-up truck for speeding on U.S. Highway 331; the driver gave chase crossing into Montgomery County.

Officials report the truck crashed injuring both the driver and the passenger.

There is no word on their injuries or the names of either individual.

ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
