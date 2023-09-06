© 2023 WVAS
September is National Preparedness Month!
WVAS Local

Prisoner escapes Childersberg facility

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published September 6, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT

Officials with the Alabama Department of Corrections are searching for 27-year-old Pershon O’Neal Pettway. Pettway is wanted for Escape.

Officials describe Pettway as a black male, 6’01” in height, weighing approximately 135lbs.

He was serving a 2-year prison sentence for Receiving Stolen Property.

Authorities report he escaped from the Childersburg Community Based Facility and Community Work Center in Alpine, Alabama around 3:32 a.m.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Pershon O’Neal Pettway, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
