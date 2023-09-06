Prisoner escapes Childersberg facility

Officials with the Alabama Department of Corrections are searching for 27-year-old Pershon O’Neal Pettway. Pettway is wanted for Escape.

Officials describe Pettway as a black male, 6’01” in height, weighing approximately 135lbs.

He was serving a 2-year prison sentence for Receiving Stolen Property.

Authorities report he escaped from the Childersburg Community Based Facility and Community Work Center in Alpine, Alabama around 3:32 a.m.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Pershon O’Neal Pettway, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP.