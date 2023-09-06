© 2023 WVAS
September is National Preparedness Month!
WVAS Local

ADPH conducting Community Health Issues Survey

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published September 6, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT

The Alabama Department of Public Health would like to hear from residents.
The department is conducting its 2023 Community Health Issues Survey. The study is part of the State Health Assessment; it uses the findings to identify health issues impacting the county and the community.

The survey is open to those 18 years old and up and should take less than 10 minutes to complete.

All responses will be kept confidential and will need to be done by November 30, 2023.

For more information, visit www.alabamapublichealth.gov/.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
