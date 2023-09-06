ADPH conducting Community Health Issues Survey

The Alabama Department of Public Health would like to hear from residents.

The department is conducting its 2023 Community Health Issues Survey. The study is part of the State Health Assessment; it uses the findings to identify health issues impacting the county and the community.

The survey is open to those 18 years old and up and should take less than 10 minutes to complete.

All responses will be kept confidential and will need to be done by November 30, 2023.

For more information, visit www.alabamapublichealth.gov/.