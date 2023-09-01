© 2023 WVAS
Water woes in Tuskegee

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published September 1, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT

Residents in Macon County hope to have water soon.

A county official says the water pumps in the area were damaged by lightning earlier in the week.

Frank Lee, director of the Macon County Emergency Agency says workers are feverishly repairing the water pumps.

A certified water operator said technicians are pulling the pumps out of the ground, adding after the repairs are made Bac-T samples will be taken to make sure the water is not contaminated.

Local food banks have been donating water to citizens in need.

