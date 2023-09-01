© 2023 WVAS
WVAS Local

ASU professor John W. Feagin, Sr. dies

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published September 1, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT

The Alabama State University family is mourning the loss of ASU legend, former Visual and Performing Arts professor, John W. Feagin, Sr.

Feagin was a world famous artist. His work can be seen around the city of Montgomery.

Services are scheduled for Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church.

The burial will follow at the Alabama National Cemetery, Montevallo, AL.

The Omega Psi Phi Memorial Service will be held Monday, September 4, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at the Ross-Clayton Chapel, Family Hour will start at 7:00 p.m.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
