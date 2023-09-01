ASU professor John W. Feagin, Sr. dies

The Alabama State University family is mourning the loss of ASU legend, former Visual and Performing Arts professor, John W. Feagin, Sr.

Feagin was a world famous artist. His work can be seen around the city of Montgomery.

Services are scheduled for Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church.

The burial will follow at the Alabama National Cemetery, Montevallo, AL.

The Omega Psi Phi Memorial Service will be held Monday, September 4, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at the Ross-Clayton Chapel, Family Hour will start at 7:00 p.m.