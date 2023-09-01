© 2023 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
August is National Black Business Month!
WVAS Local

ASU Air Force ROTC opens new building

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published September 1, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT

The doors to the new building of the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Program at Alabama State University opened today.

ASU President Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr. and Air Force Brigadier General Terrence Adams, an ASU alumni participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the AFROTC Detachment 019 students.

Detachment 019 commander, Lt. Col. Lisa Boyer says students are encouraged to learn about the three or four year commissioning program.

Detachment 019 is the first and only college Air Force ROTC program in Montgomery. The ASU program was founded in 1971. It’s now located at 1300 Carter Hill Road.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan