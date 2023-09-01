ASU Air Force ROTC opens new building

The doors to the new building of the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Program at Alabama State University opened today.

ASU President Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr. and Air Force Brigadier General Terrence Adams, an ASU alumni participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the AFROTC Detachment 019 students.

Detachment 019 commander, Lt. Col. Lisa Boyer says students are encouraged to learn about the three or four year commissioning program.

Detachment 019 is the first and only college Air Force ROTC program in Montgomery. The ASU program was founded in 1971. It’s now located at 1300 Carter Hill Road.