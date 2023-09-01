Alabama seeking to become first state to use nitrogen as execution method

Alabama's proposed procedures to carry out executions with nitrogen gas include fitting a mask over the inmate's face and replacing their breathing air with nitrogen until their heart stops.

The state described the procedures for the proposed new execution method in a redacted court filing.

Alabama is seeking to become the first state to execute a prisoner using nitrogen.

Nitrogen hypoxia has been authorized as an execution method in Alabama, Oklahoma and Mississippi, but no state has used the method to carry out a death sentence.

If Alabama carries out an execution by nitrogen, it will be the first new execution method since lethal injection was introduced in the 1970s.