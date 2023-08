A man from north Alabama has been indicted by a grand jury on child sex crimes.

Officials report 53-year-old Bruce Wayne Abbott of Cullman was arrested and charged in Autauga County.

Abbott is accused of two counts of first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy with the victim younger than 12 years old.

He is inside the Autauga County Jail and is being held without bond.

Abbott is set to be arraigned in court on Aug. 31.