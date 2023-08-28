© 2023 WVAS
WVAS Local

ASU LEAD Speaker Series

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published August 28, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT

Alabama State University’s LEAD Speaker Series started Thursday with motivational speaker and mental wellness advocate Kerry Stevenson.

LEAD stands for Leadership, Education and Development.

Stevenson is also a writer and a Championship Coach. Stevenson explained his winning strategies using the “filthy physical” mindset.

Stevenson shared with the students the seven Cs of Leadership which includes courage, Christ-like and care.

The student leadership empowerment conference is the brainchild of ASU President Dr. Quinton Ross, Jr.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
