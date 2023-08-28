ASU LEAD Speaker Series
Alabama State University’s LEAD Speaker Series started Thursday with motivational speaker and mental wellness advocate Kerry Stevenson.
LEAD stands for Leadership, Education and Development.
Stevenson is also a writer and a Championship Coach. Stevenson explained his winning strategies using the “filthy physical” mindset.
Stevenson shared with the students the seven Cs of Leadership which includes courage, Christ-like and care.
The student leadership empowerment conference is the brainchild of ASU President Dr. Quinton Ross, Jr.