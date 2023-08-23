© 2023 WVAS
Medical ban on treatment for transgender children

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published August 23, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT

A federal appeals court ruled Monday Alabama can enforce a ban outlawing the use of puberty blockers and hormones to treat transgender children.

A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a judge’s temporary injunction against enforcing the law.

The judge has scheduled a trial for April 2 on whether to permanently block the law.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall called the ruling a "significant victory for our country, for children, and for common sense.”

The decision leaves families of transgender children, who had been receiving treatment, scrambling for care.

The injunction will remain in place until the court issues the mandate, which could take several days. But once it is officially lifted, the attorney general's office will be able to enforce the ban, which threatens doctors with prison time.

