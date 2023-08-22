© 2023 WVAS
Local high school on lockdown for terrorist threats

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published August 22, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT

A 16-year-old male is being charged with making a terrorist threat after an early dismissal took place at Pike Road High School Monday.

School officials report the threat was made at the Georgia Washington Campus.

Superintendent Keith Lankford says a message was sent to parents and guardians explaining the situation. Lankford says around 7:40 a.m. an educator reported a student received a threat via text message; school officials immediately contacted police and began an investigation.

A lockdown followed by an early dismissal took place at the school. School officials say a suspect has been apprehended and classes will resume on Tuesday.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
