Local high school on lockdown for terrorist threats

A 16-year-old male is being charged with making a terrorist threat after an early dismissal took place at Pike Road High School Monday.

School officials report the threat was made at the Georgia Washington Campus.

Superintendent Keith Lankford says a message was sent to parents and guardians explaining the situation. Lankford says around 7:40 a.m. an educator reported a student received a threat via text message; school officials immediately contacted police and began an investigation.

A lockdown followed by an early dismissal took place at the school. School officials say a suspect has been apprehended and classes will resume on Tuesday.