August is National Black Business Month!
Judge temporarily blocks medical marijuana licenses

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published August 22, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT

A judge said Thursday he will temporarily block Alabama from issuing licenses to grow and distribute medical marijuana as he reviews an allegation the state commission illegally deliberated in secret before selecting winners.

Montgomery Circuit Judge James Anderson said he will issue a temporary restraining order to block the issuance of the licenses for 10 days while he hears the complaint.

The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission last week nominated and approved companies for the licenses. The public vote came after commissioners met behind closed doors for several hours.

Alabama Always, a company that was not among the winners, said the commission violated the Open Meetings Act, which requires deliberations to be done in public.

It is the second time the licenses have been delayed because of a dispute over the process used to select winners.

A hearing for later this month.

