August is National Black Business Month!
Former prison sergeant convicted of beating inmate

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published August 22, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT

A jury on Thursday convicted a former Alabama prison sergeant of federal charges in connection with the 2018 beating of an inmate.

37-year-old Devlon Williams, a former sergeant with the Alabama Department of Corrections, was convicted of deprivation of rights under color of law, falsification of records and obstruction of justice.

Prosecutors say Williams repeatedly punched and kicked an inmate at Staton Correctional Facility who was on the ground and not resisting or posing a threat. The Department of Justice has an ongoing civil lawsuit against Alabama, contending state inmates face unconstitutional levels of violence from inmate-on-inmate attacks and a pattern of excessive force by officers.

The state has disputed the allegations.

