Extreme heat in Alabama

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published August 22, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT

Temperatures in Alabama are expected to climb into the triple digits this week; prompting the Alabama Department of Public Health to issue warning signs of heat illnesses. Heat-related illnesses occur when the body is exposed to high temperatures and high humidity.
Dr. Wes Stubblefield says heat illness signs can range from muscle cramps to nausea to more serious symptoms.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention people who are at highest risk of heat illnesses are individuals ages 65 and older, children younger than two, and people with chronic diseases or mental illness.

The ADPH and the CDC urge the public to stay cool, stay hydrated and stay informed.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
