Extreme heat in Alabama

Temperatures in Alabama are expected to climb into the triple digits this week; prompting the Alabama Department of Public Health to issue warning signs of heat illnesses. Heat-related illnesses occur when the body is exposed to high temperatures and high humidity.

Dr. Wes Stubblefield says heat illness signs can range from muscle cramps to nausea to more serious symptoms.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention people who are at highest risk of heat illnesses are individuals ages 65 and older, children younger than two, and people with chronic diseases or mental illness.

The ADPH and the CDC urge the public to stay cool, stay hydrated and stay informed.