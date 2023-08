Montgomery Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place over the weekend.

Officials report the body of 45-year-old Dario Juarez was found on Saturday night around 10:55.

Authorities report Juarez was found in the 2500 block of Locust Street.

MPD is conducting a Homicide Investigation. If you have any information related to this homicide investigation to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, or MPD at 625-2831.